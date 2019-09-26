GORRILL, Leita Marie LNA The death occurred at Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Monday September 23 of Leita Marie Gorrill LNA, formerly of Dunblane, aged 86 years, beloved wife of Edward Gorrill. Born in West Point on January 4, 1933, daughter of the late Russell and Marie (MacDonald) MacLean. Loving mother to Sharon Gorrill, Dunblane; Sheila (Al) Shediac, Moncton; Susan (Garth) Smallman, Knutsford; Mitchell Gorrill, Inuvik, NWT; Sonia Silliker, Dunblane; Malcolm Gorrill, Inuvik, NWT; dear grandmother to Bradley (Mandy) Silliker; Scott (Jennifer) Smallman, Laura (Scott) Haywood, Aaron (Amy) Shediac, Tyler (Tracy) Shediac and Tiffany Shediac and to 13 great Grandchildren. Leita is also survived by brothers and sisters Ken (Pat) MacLean, May Moran, Anna (Keith) Stetson, David (Marilyn) MacLean,Carol (Wayne) Livingstone, sister in law Alma MacLean-Phillips and brother in law Brian Lecky. Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters Alberta, Warren, Elizabeth, infant brothers Stanley Gordon, Leigh Harvey, Sister and brother in law Barbara (Arnett) MacLean. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel with funeral service on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel. No visiting hours by family request. Interment in West Point Presbyterian Cemetery follwing the service. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Leita, memorials to West Point Presbyterian Cemetery or O’Leary Community Health Foundation would be appreciated.
Commented