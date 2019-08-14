MCLAREN, Shirley Anne (nee Jenkins) Born August 26th 1932, Raymore, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully with family at her side Dec. 8th 2018, Toronto, Ont. Predeceased by daughter Wendy Joanne, and brother Robert (Bob). Survived by beloved husband Al, sister Hazel and brother Lloyd. Son Stewart, daughter Valerie and grandchildren Melissa, Christie, Rachelle, and McLaren. Shirley (mom) was an excellent student winning the Governor General and Lady Alexander Award for Academics in her home province of P.E.I. An avid reader, Shirley loved biographies. She was always more interested in people, friends, and family and could be counted on to lend an ear and help whenever possible. Shirley was a teacher before leaving P.E.I to follow her love to Toronto where she married Al, raised her family and worked as a bookkeeper. In their retirement years, Shirley and Al traveled, enjoyed summers in PEI., and spending time with family and friends. Shirley suffered from dementia during the last decade of her life, and we would like to thank the staff at Sheppard Village, Bendale Acres, and Scarboro General Hospital for all their support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dundas United Church would be appreciated. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life and interment at Acorn Cemetery in Dundas at 11:00am Saturday August 17 th 2019. Reception to follow at Dundas United Church.
