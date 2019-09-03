HOGG, J. Elizabeth At the Wedgewood Manor, Summerside on Saturday August 31, 2019 of J. Elizabeth Hogg, aged 82 years of Summerside and formerly of Kelvin Grove. Born in Summerside on March 2, 1937 daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys (Brooks) Ramsay. Wife of Claire Hogg and mother of Dwayne (Darlene) Hogg and Tammy Hogg. Grandma to Brent (Siobhan) and Blake Hogg. Sister of Irene Ramsay (Lloyd–deceased), Laura Paynter (James-deceased), John Arthur (Ann) Ramsay and Marilyn Ramsay (John Pineau). Sister-in-law of Roberta (Doug) Parkman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother-in-law Herman Ramsay. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington, where private family visitation will be held. A Public Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Interment in the Kensington People’s Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to the Kensington People’s Cemetery Fund. www.davisonfh.com
