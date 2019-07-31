Nicholson, Margaret Elsie

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful Mom, Margaret Elsie (Hindle) Nicholson, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born May 31, 1943 in Guilford, England, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Thomas and Peggy Louisa (Knott) Hindle. Margaret spent the early years of her life in Guildford, until moving to Lakeside, NS with her mother and oldest sister, Ann. After marrying her husband, Ron, they then moved to Oromocto, NB, followed by White Spruce, SK then to Summerside, PE, and after Ron’s retirement finally moving to Londonderry, NS. Following Ron’s passing, Margaret spent her final years with her companion, Lorne in Brookfield. Margaret is survived by her sons, Joe (Lisa); Mark (Sandra); loving partner, Lorne Keddy; sisters, Ann (Jim); Jean; June (Carl); Pauline; brothers, Tom (Sue); Billy (Judy); Ross (Kathryn); brother-in-law, Claude; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Ronald; son, Jamie; sister, Carol; brother-in-law, Don. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Catholic Church of St. Peter’s Cemetery, Seven Mile Bay, PE. A Celebration of Margaret’s Life will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 10, Borden PE from 1:30 to 4 pm. If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia. Private messages of condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Margaret’s obituary online and selecting "Send A Condolence" at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com
