CHEVERIE, Reverend Joseph Charles "Fr. Charlie" At Andrew’s of Stratford on Saturday, August 31, 2019 of Reverend Joseph Charles "Fr. Charlie" Cheverie, Priest of the Diocese of Charlottetown in his 87th year. Born in Charlottetown, September 19, 1932, the eldest of nine children, son of Charles and Clara (Austin) Cheverie. Fr. Charlie was ordained a Priest in 1957. That same year he began graduate studies in Biology, which led to his career as an educator. During his first 15 years as a university professor, his priestly duties consisted primarily of ministering to university students and substituting in the various parishes in the Diocese of Charlottetown. In 1975 he was appointed pastor of St. Eugene’s in Covehead. From 1998 to 2011 he also served as Chaplain at the University of Prince Edward Island. From 1962 to 1969 Father Charlie was a full time Professor of Biology at St. Dunstan’s University. He retained that role when St. Dunstan’s became the University of Prince Edward Island in 1969 and continued teaching until 1997. Father Charlie belonged to numerous committees and received many awards. He was an accomplished athlete in university and played both varsity hockey and rugby. He served Canada’s Armed Forces through the Canadian Officers Training Corps in university and later as a summer Military Chaplain. He has had a life-long love for music- in particular old time fiddle music. Apart from the fiddle, his main hobby was fishing for trout and salmon in PEI’s rivers and streams. Dear brother of John Arnold "Red" (Ginny), Winston (Marina), Carl (Linda), Wayne (Terri) and David (Elizabeth) Fr. Charlie is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sisters Mary (Harold) Jenkins, Dorothy "Dot" (James) Knight, and brother Gerard (June). Transferred from the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home to St. Dunstan’s Basilica for visiting hours on Wednesday from 2:00 to 7:30 p.m. ending with evening prayer at 7:30. The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5th with funeral mass from St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Eugene’s Parish Cemetery. If so desired donations in Fr. Charlie’s memory may be made to a charity of choice. On-line condolences can be made at www.islandowned.ca
