The death occurred peacefully, at the Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, on Monday, November 26, 2018, of Leonard McNeill, of Richmond, aged 91 years. Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late James “Jim” and Celina (Perry) McNeill. Survived by his children Donnie (Gail), Charlie (Donna), Glenn (Patsy) and Mona (Les) Muttart; grandchildren Crystal McNeill, Chas McNeill, Cleve McNeill (Reanna), Laura Cormier (Billy), Jonathan McNeill (Jackie Gallant), Sheila-May Muttart and Miranda Muttart; great-grandchildren Kristyn, Lauryn, Cameron, Charlotte, Parker, Zachery, Madison and Riley; and by his brother Jerome (Shirley) McNeill. Predeceased by his wife May (Gallant) McNeill; daughter Sheila McNeill; son James McNeill; sisters Mary Noonan, Marjorie Gaudet and Agnes MacWilliams; and by brothers Bob, Edd, Theodore and Gussie McNeill. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Thursday, then to Immaculate Conception Church, Wellington, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Wellington. Visiting hours Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
