MONTEITH, William Glenn “Monty” At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 of William Glenn “Monty” Monteith, Cornwall, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Elaine (Ferguson). Dear father of Glenn (Slavica), Alana Cudmore (Guy) and Deborah Monteith. Loving grandfather of Alexander Monteith, Cora-Ashley Cudmore (Ryan Muttart), Alyssa Cudmore, Jennilee Cook (Alden), Kara Wozick, Zachary Wozick and Tarrin Wozick. Brother of Rick Monteith (Christine). Brother-in-law of Jennie Monteith and uncle of Jamie Monteith. Predeceased by his father Charles, step-mother Evelyn Monteith, mother Florence (Wilson) Monteith and by his brother Donald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. The Royal Canadian Legion Kingston Branch #30 will hold a Service of Remembrance at the funeral home on Thursday at 3:45 pm. Funeral will be held at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church Friday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Crapaud People’s Cemetery or the Legion Last Post Fund would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
