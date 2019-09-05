MCPHEE, Gloria Jean “Jeannie” The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, September 1, 2019 of Jeannie McPhee of Charlottetown, age 73 years. Sister of John and Melody McPhee; Jimmy, Ernie and Tim Mamye; Marilyn, Marlene and Elizabeth MacKay. Special aunt of Rachel, Makenzi and Jayda Jo McPhee and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Ronnie “Boo” McPhee, parents Marion and Earl McPhee, sisters Helen and Patsy, and brother Phillip McPhee. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
