MACDONALD-BRUCE, Helen Rose The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Helen Rose MacDonald-Bruce of Stratford, age 74. Dear wife of Michael Bruce. Sister of Catherine McKenna, Alice Curran (Frank) and Gerard MacDonald (Dimphy). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Ronald and Mary MacDonald, brother Joseph MacDonald (Donna) and brother in law Arthur McKenna. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Tuesday from 5-7 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Stratford at 11 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.hillsborofh.ca
