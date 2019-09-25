RICHARD, Florence M. The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Tuesday September 24, 2019 of Florence M. Richard, Maplewood Manor and formerly of St. Edward aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Guillaume Richard. She was born in St. Edward on May 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Marcellin and Angeline Perry. Loving mother to Marie Mallett (Patrick), St. Louis; Rita Gaudet (Brian), Tignish; Willie Richard (Janine), St. Edward; Eva Arsenault (Aubrey), Nail Pond; Nelson Richard (Betty), St. Edward; Maurice Richard (Cheryl), Charlottetown; Henry Richard (Tracy), Centerline Road; Joanna Wilson (Jason), Palmer Road and Jenny Richard (Dennis), Brae. Dear grandmother to Lindsay, Spencer, Tyler, Gregory, Kelsey, Adam, Allison, Cody, Derrick, Tiffany, Travis, Matthew, Christopher, Riley, Talia, Ryan and Haley and many great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Joe Perry (Esther), Toronto, Henry Perry (late Betty), Sudsbury, On., sister-in-law Anita Perry, St. Edward, brother and sister-in-law Francis and Lucille Richard, St. Louis and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Marcellin and Angeline, husband Guillaume, brothers Edgar, Melvin and Johnny in infancy, grandsons Marshal and Dryden. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Wednesday 7 – 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 – 10 a.m. Funeral will be held Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or Maplewood Manor would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery. www.peifuneralcoops.com
