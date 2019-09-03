ANDREW, Vera Elizabeth (nee Larter) Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 of Vera Andrew of Charlottetown age 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Avon Andrew and dear mother of Kevin. Vera is also survived by two loving sisters, Velda Wuorinen of Surrey BC and Phyllis (Fiddy) Doucette of Charlottetown. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Hazel (Darte) Larter, siblings, Hilda Gillespie, Irene Doyle, Eddie Larter, Ruby Larter, Eunice MacNeill, Audrey Walsh and George Alfred "Benny" Larter. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th at 3:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Peoples Cemetery. Visiting hours on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
