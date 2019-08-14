MACEACHERN-PIERCE, Elaine Una Peacefully at her late residence on Monday, August 12, 2019 of Elaine MacEachern-Pierce (nee McQuaid) of Charlottetown and formerly of Souris, age 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Angus MacEachern and Bill Pierce. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Synthia (Rodney) MacAulay; sons, Shane (Jennifer) MacEachern and Shawn (Linda) MacEachern; grandchildren Tashany (Noah) McCabe, Braylan MacEachern, Rebecca Henderson and Lucy MacAulay; great grandchild, Ellie McCabe; brothers and sisters, Frankie, Ann, Carl, Barb, Sheila, Jimmy, Lecky, Darlene, Joey and Eddie; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby MacEachern and Donna (Ronnie) Gallant; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended Pierce family. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI). Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
