ARSENAULT, Sister Marie Fernande CND Peacefully at Andrews of Charlottetown on Friday, September 20, 2019 of Sister Marie Fernande Arsenault (Sister St. Gemma Marie), Sister of the Congregation of Notre Dame in her 98 th year. Born in Abram Village PEI she is the daughter of the late Emilien and Gabrielle (Berube) Arsenault. Sister Marie will be greatly missed by her CDN Community, her siblings, Yvon Arsenault, Yvette McDonald (Arsenault), sisters's in-law Irene Arsenault, Jeannita Arsenault (Despres) and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings and spouses Robert (Geralda) Arsenault, Gemma Arsenault at 10 years old, Bertrand Arsenault, Sister Lorraine Arsenault OMIM, Simon Arsenault, Gemma (William) Arsenault, and Francine (Gerald) Savoie. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Tuesday,September 24th , then transferred to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented