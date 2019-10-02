MCCARRON, Gerald Lloyd “Gerry” Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, the death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Peake) and loving father of Gerald (Brenda), Jennifer (Ted) deWinter, Mark and Paul McCarron. Also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and siblings Irene O’Blenis, Donnie and Ian McCarron. In keeping with Gerry’s wishes no funeral or visiting hours will be held. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the kind and caring staff of the QEH and Palliative Care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
