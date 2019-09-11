DESROCHES, John Joseph DesRoches was born in Summerside P.E.I. on February 15th, 1921, the son of John and Leona (nee Sonier) DesRoches. John passed away on Sunday August 25th, 2019 in his 99th year at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Healthcare Centre in Ottawa Ontario. John's wife Gertrude Anna DesRoches (nee Gaudet) predeceased John March 4th, 2004. John is predeceased by his brothers Herman, James, Peter, Leonard and sisters Irene (Wedge), Agnes (Arsenault) Christina (Perry) and Catherine (Sonier). John is survived by his daughter Victoria and sons Desmond (Betty) Gordon (Anne), Peter (Jasmine), Daniel (Susan) and Paul (Michele). John was a Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. As a young boy on P.E.I. John picked potatoes, graded eggs for J.P. Gaudet Dry Goods in Richmond and helped raise fox with his Father, delivered mail by horse and buggy and he had a dog that never left his side. John and Gertrude were married on December 27th, 1941. A young man, John joined the Military and quickly found himself engaged in ground warfare training in Wainwright Alberta. His first post was April 11th, 1943 at Spider Island off the B.C. coast at #9 Radio Unit, a Low Flying Early Warning Radar base, in the theatre of WW2. He ended up as an Air Force Military Policeman and retired as a Warrant Officer after 25 years’ service, having moved his family across Canada to various Canadian Forces Bases. A Canadian Veterans story that often repeats itself and is part of the Canadian fabric. He then reported to Ottawa and the Department of National Defense for a short time before heading to Southwest Ontario to Ontario Hydro as a Security Guard, and ended his career 15 years later as Nuclear Security Officer at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in 1986.He was an avid ball player (catcher) and while in the Air Force he was scouted and offered a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He had to make a decision to pursue baseball or remain in the Air Force, John chose the Air Force. He was also a very avid curler and golfer, scoring 4 holes in one and shooting his age at 76. In September 2016 we entrusted our Fathers care to the staff at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Healthcare Centre in Ottawa. John spent the next three years with other Veterans from The Greatest Generation, maintaining his post in the hallways waving at, and directing people as they walked by. We couldn't have chosen a more caring appropriate facility. They took John in and treated him as if he were their own, with compassion and tolerance. Thank you Dr. Comerton and all the staff who attended to our Father in the Rideau 1 South wing. We're grateful for your kindness and affection you showed our Father. John rests with his beloved wife of 64 years Gertrude at Resurrection Cemetary, Whitby Ontario. The family wishes any donations be made to the "Perley and Rideau Veterans Healthcare Centre" in Ottawa so they can continue their mission of providing the care our Seniors and Veterans deserve. Rest in Peace John... Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Your travels are over and mission here is complete.
