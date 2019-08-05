Mclellan, Claudia E.V.

At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday August 1st, 2019 Claudia E.V. McLellan of Grand River aged 77 years. Born on July 22, 1942 daughter of the late Frederick and Winnifred (Leard) Drummond. Wife of the late Joseph McLellan. Mother of Roxanne (Todd) Gaudin and Jolene McLellan. Beloved grandmother of Noah Gaudin and Eden Gaudin. Sister of Garth Drummond. Aunt of Kyle Drummond, Ryan Drummond (Erma Coffin) and Cory (Sandy) Drummond. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Peggy Drummond, mother-in-law Annie McLellan (Murphy) and father-in-law Neil McLellan. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Grand River. If so desired contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Arthritis Society. The Funeral will be available to watch live on the funeral home website by following the link on the left side of the death notice. www.davisonfh.com
