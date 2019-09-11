MACINNIS, Ronald "Ron" The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Ronald “Ron” MacInnis, Summerside, aged 68 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Florence “Floss” MacInnis. Survived by his children Jeff MacInnis (Kim Bridges) and Jill MacInnis; grandchildren Giles, Kaden, Sienna, Deakon and Lincoln; and by his step-grandchildren Mitchell and Sam. Predeceased by his son Duane MacInnis in infancy and by his aunt Gladys Walsh (Elmer Matheson). Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
