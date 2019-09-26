BURGESS, Thomas The death occurred at the Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, of Thomas Burgess, of Chelton, aged 89 years. Born in Kensington, he was the son of the late Henry and Catherine (McCarron) Burgess. Survived by his wife Marjorie (Lutz) Burgess; children Sterling (Wanda), David (Debra), Terry (Wendy) and Lelia (Philip) Syms; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Joe James and Ralph Clark; sisters Catherine MacLeod and Enid Mills; and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Georgie Brush and Mary Gauthier; and by a brother Donald, in infancy. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
