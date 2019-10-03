MCLELLAN, Mary Ellen The death occurred at her home in North Vancouver, B.C. on August 19, 2019 of Mary Ellen McLellan, the youngest daughter of the late Peter Alphonsus and Elizabeth McLellan. She is survived by her sister, Anne Williams and brothers, David McLellan and Bloyce McLellan, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was retired, but she loved to paint folk- art, and many of her paintings were sold at Stanley Park in North Vancouver. She will be dearly missed by her sister and brothers, and her many close friends in North Vancouver and from Arlington and Grand River, Prince Edward Island.
