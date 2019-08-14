BARBOUR, David Gleason 1947-2109 The death occurred peacefully at his late residence in Alberton, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with his loving family by his side, of David Gleaseon Barbour, beloved husband to Joy (nee Sellick) Barbour, age 72 years. Cherished father to Matthew (Cindy) Barbour of Bloomfield and Maxine Barbour at home. Loving Grand Papa to Jessie and Rayah. Born at Alberton on March 1, 1947, he was the son of Muriel (nee Arthur) of Maplewood Manor and the late Donald Barbour. Dear brother to Arthur (Jean) Barbour of St. Felix, and nephew to Sandy Dunbar of Huntley and Judy Dunbar of Montrose. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Alton (Belle) Sellick of Alberton and Orville (Nancy) Sellick of Greenmount. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, and by his many friends. He was predeceased by his stepfather George Dunbar, his sisters, Betty (late Bill) Pedersen, Florence and Cathy, and by his father and mother-in-law, Waldo and Eva Sellick. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton, for visiting hours Tuesday, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday afternoon August 14, 2019, from the Alberton Baptist Church, for funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Ross Morrison officiating. Interment in the Montrose United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Montrose United Church Cemetery Fund or to the Alberton Baptist Building fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
