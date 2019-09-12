MILLIGAN, Vivian Caroline The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 of Vivian Caroline Milligan of Wedgewood Manor, Summerside formerly of Poplar Grove aged 94, wife of the late Jack Milligan. Vivian was born in Kenogami, Quebec on November 29, 1924, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Ellen (Bulger) Arsenault. Cherished mom to Wayne (Jean), Poplar Grove and a special nephew Larry (Mary) Arsenault, Charlottetown. Vivian was predeceased by her parents, husband Jack (2009) , sisters Eileen Blackbird, Josephine Arsenault, Thelma McNeill, Helen Davidson and brothers Bernard, Sylvair and Leo. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O'Leary for visiting hours Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 to 10:00 am then to St. Anthony's Church, Woodstock for funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in St Brigid's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Foxley River. In memory of Vivian, memorials to St Brigid's Cemetery Fund would be appreciated.
