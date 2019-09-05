CAHILL, James "Jimmy" The death occurred at the Souris Hospital, Souris, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, of James “Jimmy” Cahill, of Souris, aged 55 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mae (Cannon) Cahill. Survived by his wife Samantha (Griffin) Cahill; children Tyler (Tiffani), Josh (Julie), Jessie (Kaylon), Mindi, J.J., Talena and Calleb; 9 grandchildren; sisters Ann (David) MacLeod and Sherry (Kevin) Champion; a brother David Cahill; and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother George Cahill. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Visiting hours Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Jimmy Cahill Family Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
