It is with deep regret we announce the sudden death of our daughter Jennifer Davis WALKER, age 35 at Kelowna General Hospital in Kelowna B.C. on March 19th 2019. Jennifer leaves to mourn her parents Wendy and Ken of Summerside, brother Kevin of Iqaluit, Nunavut and Lindsey of Moncton New Brunswick, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in PEI, Calgary and Kelowna. She was predeceased by grandparents Don and Deloris Davis of Stratford Ontario, Joey Davis of Lakeside Ontario and Spurgeon and Irene Walker of Georgetown PEI. Jennifer attended school in Digby Nova Scotia graduated High School in Truro Nova Scotia and later attended Holland College in the Travel and Tourism Course and received a paralegal certificate from Reeves College in Calgary. Celebrations of Jennifer’s life were held in Calgary, Summerside and the family had the privilege of attending a celebration for Jennifer in Kelowna hosted by her employers Century 21 Reality and Montgomery, Mills and Stone Law Firm. We appreciate the hugs, prayers and thoughts we have received but Jennifer needed a miracle and although she is not with us she lives on in the lives of those who received the gift of life, as she was an organ donor. She was a “rock star”. There will be a celebration of Jennifer’s life at a later date at her favourite spot (the cottage). Donations in her memory may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation of PEI at 566-5526 or 30 Eden Street, Charlottetown.
