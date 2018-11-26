Peacefully, surrounded by his 5 loving children at Andrews of Stratford, of Leonard Alfred Grierson of Mermaid, age 87 years. Predeceased in 2002 by his devoted wife Doris (nee Hancock). Cherished father of William (Elizabeth) Melbourne, Australia; Arlene (Stephen Taylor) Beamsville, ON; Judy (Richard) Wagner, Angus, ON; Linda (Ed) Menzie, Belle River P.E.I.; and Kimberly (Angelo) Zita, Mississauga, ON. Adored by his 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Wednesday from St. John’s Presbyterian Church, Belfast at 11 a.m. Interment in Belfast Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
