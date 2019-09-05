MACDONALD, Imelda Celestine (nee MacGillivray) MacDonald RN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Imelda Celestine (née MacGillivray) MacDonald, RN (aka Mom). She is predeceased by her husband, Douglas AC MacDonald, and her immediate family. She leaves behind her children Imelda, Rhonda, Bill (Indy), Shawn (Dana), Andrea (Rocky), David, and Blaine, as well as a bevy of grandchildren (15), who fondly called her Ganzie, and umpteen nieces and nephews and assorted in-laws. All of the above and many more, including her dear friend Joan McKay, loved her dearly. A visit with Ganzie wasn’t complete without having some of her famous chocolate balls, biscuits, homemade bread, and maybe a chocolate chip cookie or two. Imelda was a force to be reckoned with, sharp-witted and multi-talented. She shared with us her many gifts, such as cooking, sewing, and knitting, not to mention her wisdom and her wonderful sense of humour. At 90 years of age, she quipped that she was past her expiry date of 75 years because, as she said, only the good die young. We would like to thank the caring staff of Garden Home for the kindness they showed our mother over the years. We love you Mom and we’ll see you on the flip side. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Friday, September 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7th with funeral mass from St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada in her honour is welcome. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
