At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, November 24, 2018 of Melissa Dawn MacNeill of Stratford, age 40 years. Beloved partner of Mike Tuddy. Mother of Dana MacKinnon and Don Michael Tuddy. Dear daughter of Donald MacNeill and Margie MacNeill (Leo Handregan). Sister of Michael MacNeill (Tina). Granddaughter Margaret Doyle. Lovingly remembered by her aunts, uncles and their families. Predeceased by her grandparents Sandy and Laura MacNeill and Russell Doyle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. No visitation by request. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
