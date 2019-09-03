HARVEY, Lowell M. The death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, September 2, 2019 of Lowell M. Harvey of Stratford, age 83 years. Survived by his wife Mae (Jenkins) and 2 daughters Leanne (Richards) and Karanne (MacDonald). Grandfather of Troy (Victoria), Ryan, Megan (Josh), Matthew, Kadyn and Della. Great-grandfather of Daxon, Hudson and VadaMae. Survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Tyler Richards. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visiting hours be personal request. A private graveside service will be held at the Birch Hill Free Church of Scotland Cemetery, Mount Albion. Memorial donations may be made to Birch Hill Free Church of Scotland Cemetery or Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.hillsborofh.ca
