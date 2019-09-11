DENNIS, Allison Beecher The death occurred at Andrews of Summerside on Monday, September 9, 2019 of Allison Beecher Dennis formerly of Arlington aged 84, beloved husband of Doris (nee Rodd). Allison was born in Port Hill on June 8, 1935, son of the late Beecher and Hazel (Maynard) Dennis. Loving father to Brenda (Steve) Worth, Barbara Weit Road; Beverly (Barry) Martin, Barbara Weit Road; Brent Dennis, Boston; Lorna (Paul) Dillon, Birch Hill; Lynda Graham, Angus, ON and Lori Dennis, Sea View. Cherished grandfather to Bryan (Ashley) Maynard, Kyle (Krista) Maynard, Andrea and Ashley Martin, Collin (Laura) Dillon, Carter (Kaitlin) Dillon, Conner (Sarah) Dillon, Liam and Kaleb Graham, MacKenzie Dennis and great grandfather to Kate, Kent, and Brynnley Maynard, Elsie and Colby Dillon. Allison is also survived by a special niece Sandra Campbell, Stanhope and sisters and brothers in law Pauline Oakes, Wanda (Clint) MacLean, Elmer (Sylvia) Rodd all of of Summerside; Major (Diena) Rodd, Winnipeg; Keith Rodd, Northam; Eleanor (Wayne) Paynter, Kensington; Bernice (Ernie) Birch, Summerside; Jean Ramsay, Kensington; Ruth (David) Hunter, Kensington and Betsy Rodd, Concord, NH. Allison was predeceased by his parents, son in law Kent Maynard, sister Doreen and brother in law Malcolm Campbell, brother Elmer and sister in law Sadie Dennis, brothers in law Herbert Oakes, Bloice Ramsay, Perley Rodd, and a special niece Debbie Campbell. Resting at the Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral at St James Anglican Church, Port Hill on Friday at 2 PM. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St James Anglican Church or Farmers Helping Farmers would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
