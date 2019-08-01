Paynter, Joyce Gwendyl (nee Andrews) WWII Veteran

WWII Veteran Joyce Gwendyl Paynter (nee Andrews) of Charlottetown, formally of French River, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Whisperwood Villa, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Loving mother of Gary (Doreen), Sandra (Rendle) Gauthier, Robert (Isabel) and Derrick (Jean). A devoted grandmother to Cynthia, Cheryl, Steven, Gregory, Christina, Brent, David and Jillian. Great grandmother of Cassandra, Ashley, Alyssa, Kylie, Karina and Lena. Sister of Donald Andrews (Joyce deceased). Predeceased by her husband, Arthur "Art" Elwood, brother and sister-in-law Ted Andrews (Betty), Ontario, sister Marjorie Kelly, England and her parents William and Ethel Andrews. Survived by brother-in-law Cyril Gray, Mississauga Ontario. Originally from Leicester, England, Joyce was a proud veteran and British war bride. She was a private in the Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Women's Army Corps assigned to the 43rd company out of Canada's military headquarters in London during the Second World War. She married Arthur Paynter in 1943 while volunteering with the British Red Cross and without yet setting foot on Canadian soil enlisted with the Canadian Armed Forces. She came to PEI via the Ile de France troop ship through Pier 21 in Halifax in 1945. Art and Joyce settled in French River where they farmed and were lighthouse keepers of the Cape Tryon lighthouse until Art's health issues took them to Charlottetown. Art and Joyce worked as a houseparent team at the Sherwood Home until Art's passing in 1970. As a very young widow, Joyce devoted the remainder of her life to providing for her family and her community. She was a loyal and decorated member of The Royal Canadian Legion, being a member since 1962. She was a member of the Branch "Sick and Visiting Committee" for 12 years. An advocate for ex-service women, her efforts earned women the right to parade back to the Branch upon conclusion of the Remembrance Day ceremony and established a number of other firsts for female Veterans. Joyce became the first woman to serve as Honorary President of Branch No. 1 and of the Prince Edward Island Provincial Command. She has been associated with several community organizations, including the Poppy Campaign, Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, 4-H, the Women's Institute, the Mentally and Physically Challenged and the Prince Edward Island Addiction Foundation, through which she helped form an Auxiliary for the Alcoholism Treatment Centre, Past President of the Women's Auxiliary for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, an Assistant Director of Local 19 of the Prince Edward Island Government Retirees, Founding member of Big Brothers on PEI and a member of the Seniors Active Living Centre. She received the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation medal in 2002 in honor of her contributions to the care and well-being of veterans and also for her own sacrifices as a veteran. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home for visiting hours Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, then transferred to Zion Presbyterian Church for service on Saturday, August 3, at 10am. Interment in Geddes Memorial Church Cemetery, Springbrook, PEI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Memorial Charity Fund or CNIB, PEI Chapter would be appreciated. Charlottetown Branch #1 of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a service of remembrance at the funeral home Friday at 6:30 pm. www.belvederefh.com “....Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.....”
