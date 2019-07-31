Ranahan, Kevin

The death occurred peacefully, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, July 29, 2019, of Kevin Ranahan, of Summerside and formerly of Borden-Carleton, aged 74 years. Born in Charlottetown, he was the son of the late Fred and Mildred (MacDonald) Ranahan. Survived by his partner Mary Larter; beloved dog Molly; step-children Brad Payne (Kim Sampson), Peggy-Sue Payne (David McIver), Michael (Jane) Gaudet, Nancy Heffell and Mark Gaudet; grandchildren Justin, Colby, Marleigh and Brianna Payne; Darcie (Scott) Perry, Jeremy Heffell (Brandy Handrahan), Rachel Gaudet (Laura Kaidar), Cameron Gallant and Mitchell Gaudet; great-granddaughter Georgina Perry; brother Arthur (Brenda) Ranahan; special nephews Tyler (Natalie), Trent (Lisa) and their families; special cousin Babs Blacquiere; and by numerous nieces, nephews, special friends and co-workers. Predeceased by a brother Cameron; and special friend Susan Payne. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Friday, then to St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Peter’s Church Cemetery, Seven Mile Bay, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or St. Peter’s Church Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
