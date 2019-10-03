HOLLAND, Mary Eleanor Peacefully in the arms of her family at the Souris Hospital on Monday, September 30, 2019 of Mary Eleanor Holland (nee MacNeill) in her 88th year and formerly of Elmira, PE. Predeceased by her best friend and beloved husband William “Willie” Holland. She will be deeply missed by her children Bev Gillis (Donnie), Marie Gallant (Leonard; deceased), Doris Wakelin (Kirby), Blair (Teresa), and Jerry (Annette). Lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchild. Survived by her sisters Jane Bell (Doug), Johanna Conway (Lorne; deceased), Marie Carter (Archie), brother Patrick Sweeney, brother-in-law Emeric Holland and sisters-in-law Joyce Perry and Cecile Holland. Predeceased by daughter Charlotte Holland. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:00pm. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Eleanor can be made to Eastern Kings Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
