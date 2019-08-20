Isabel Tudor

TUDOR, Isabel Isabel Gladys (nee Pigott) at her home in Oakville, Ontario on August 13, 2019. Born in Savage Harbour P.E.I on June 1, 1926. Predeceased by her loving husband Maurice, her parents Fulton and Frances Pigott and her four sisters. Beloved mother of Sharon (Ed) Sandor, Judy (Vince) Murnaghan, Vicki Tudor Grasett (John) and Ross. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600) on Monday August 26, 2019 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. A sharing of Isabel’s stories will begin at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to World Wildlife Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com