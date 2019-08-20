TUDOR, Isabel Isabel Gladys (nee Pigott) at her home in Oakville, Ontario on August 13, 2019. Born in Savage Harbour P.E.I on June 1, 1926. Predeceased by her loving husband Maurice, her parents Fulton and Frances Pigott and her four sisters. Beloved mother of Sharon (Ed) Sandor, Judy (Vince) Murnaghan, Vicki Tudor Grasett (John) and Ross. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600) on Monday August 26, 2019 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. A sharing of Isabel’s stories will begin at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to World Wildlife Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Perry, Daniel
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
- Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
Commented