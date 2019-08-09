Nandi McGonnell

MCGONNELL, Nandi M. (Nee Gallant) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 of Nandi McGonnell of Charlottetown age 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter McGonnell and dear mother of Melissa, Michael, Mark (Angela) and Matthew (Francine) McGonnell. She is also survived by her five loving grandchildren, Danielle, Hannah and Simon McGonnell and Emma and Abbey McGonnell. Nandi is also survived by her sister Dale Fenerty (Reg deceased), sister-in-law Mary McGonnell and many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until, Saturday, August 10th ,then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Friday, August 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Provincial Palliative Care Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.