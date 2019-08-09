MCGONNELL, Nandi M. (Nee Gallant) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 of Nandi McGonnell of Charlottetown age 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter McGonnell and dear mother of Melissa, Michael, Mark (Angela) and Matthew (Francine) McGonnell. She is also survived by her five loving grandchildren, Danielle, Hannah and Simon McGonnell and Emma and Abbey McGonnell. Nandi is also survived by her sister Dale Fenerty (Reg deceased), sister-in-law Mary McGonnell and many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until, Saturday, August 10th ,then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Friday, August 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Provincial Palliative Care Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Minister takes responsibility for poorly timed construction work
- Malfunctioning Acorn Stairlift ‘a total disaster’ for West Cape resident
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Celebrating Acadian heritage
- Wind farm communities need better deal
- Some clarity finally on irrigation ponds
- MRHS class of ‘69 celebrates 50 year reunion
- Blair, Joyce Robert Linda
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- PEI Youth Selects used KCBL play to tune up for tournament
Commented