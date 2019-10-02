MACDONALD, Lorraine Anne 1952 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Anne MacDonald announces her passing, after a lengthy illness, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her fiancé Richard McPherson; and her children, Mark (Sarah) Peters, James (Beth) Peters, Natasha (Jeff) Gillis, and Lorri-Ann (Jamie) MacLean; as well as Richard’s daughters, Tracy (Mike) and Marilyn (Mike). Lorraine will also be fondly remembered by her eleven grandchildren, William (Charity), Bayley, Maxime, Myles, Julianna, Toby, Isaac, Kaia, Gemma, Griffin and Ryder; also by her brother Brian (Marilyn) MacDonald; sisters, Vivian MacKinnon and Donna Perry; brother-in-law Jimmy Peters; and many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by her mother Florence and father Leo; her brothers, Lloyd MacKinnon, Gerald and Hubert MacDonald; sister Patsy Peters; sister-in-law Esther MacDonald; and brother-in-law Stephen Perry. She will be greatly missed by close friend Alma McPherson, the coffee ladies and the community of Bissett, MB. She showered her fiancé, children, grandchildren and everyone she met with love and laughter. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service in memory of Lorraine will be held on October 6th at 2pm at the Lot 16 Community Hall.
