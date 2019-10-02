WRIGHT, Violet The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Sunday, September 29, 2019 of Violet Wright, of Summerside, aged 59 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of Reg and Faye (Estabrooks) MacKay. Survived by her husband George Wright; her children Karri Richards (Adam Gallant), Mitchel Richards (Joey Godin), Joshua Richards (Jenna Francis), Ryan Wright (Stephanie Gallant); grandchildren Alexis Cooke, Nate Cooke, William Wright, Carson Wright; a brother Michael (Natalie) MacKay; and by several nieces and nephews. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Thursday, then to Summerside Church of the Nazarene, for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society or KidSport PEI would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
