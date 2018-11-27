At home on Sunday November 25, 2018 of Barbara Fredda Margaret (Parker) Clark of Kensington aged 82 years. Born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 13, 1936 daughter of the late Fred and Lena (MacGregor) Parker. Wife of George Clark. Cherished mother to Richard (Carla) Clark, Cornwall, Lowell (Donna) Clark, Kensington, Barbara Lee Kyle, Halifax, Elaine Clark, Kensington and Christine (Kevin) Grooms, Nebraska. Grandmother of Gina (Sean) Kirkwood, David (Kelly) Clark, Jeremy MacDonald, Dana Adams (Micaela), Whitney Clark (Aaron), Denver (Alysha) Clark and Morgan Fritsch. Great-grandmother of MacKenzie, Lexus, Colby, Rachel, Kelsey, Ethan, Jessia, Carter, Nolan, Allie, Ashlyn and Dani, sister of William “Bill” Parker, formerly of Summerside. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday at the Kensington United Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment at a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Family Flowers only. If so desired contributions may be made to the Kensington School Meal program, the Canadian Cancer Society (PEI) or the C.N.I.B. www.davisonfh.com
