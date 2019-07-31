Tran My-Lan

A service to celebrate and honour the life of the late My-Lan Tran will be held Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel, Alberton, at 10:30 am. My-Lan passed away at home in Jackson Heights, New York City on April 6, 2019, at the age of 57, after a valiant 20-month struggle with cancer. My-Lan was the beloved wife of Glenn Jeffery of Alberton, PEI, and the loving and proud mother of Adriel Jeffery of New York City. She is survived by her younger sisters Irene Ma and Mychi Tang of Jackson Heights, NYC, as well as by her parents, Chanh Nhuan (Danny) Tran and Linh Mai Ma, also of Jackson Heights, NYC. All of us so named were by her side for her surrendered and peaceful transition from this life. She was also the dear sister-in-law, aunt, friend, colleague and mentor to a great number of people in NYC, PEI and, indeed, around the world. My-Lan was born in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) in the former South Vietnam, and came as a refugee child to the United States in 1975. With her signature gritty determination and hard work, she graduated from St. John's University with an undergraduate degree in human services, and from New York University with a Masters degree in social work. At the time of her death she was just one class short of completing another Masters degree, that in public health, from Hunter College of the City University of New York. As a college student, My-Lan once noted in her journal, "I think my life is to serve." And in her 25-plus years as a New York City social worker, she displayed the utmost diligence in giving back to her beloved immigrant, Asian and Chinese-speaking communities. These last 12 years she spent as a senior director at NYC's Hospital for Special Surgery, where she led up the LANtern (Lupus Asian Network) program, a national support program for lupus patients and their families. My-Lan was passionate about Prince Edward Island, and a relentless planner of annual summer trips here, making sure her "PEI Boys," Adriel and Glenn, kept their Island connections strong. Her forays into Jeffery kitchens were masterful and her spring rolls the source of family legends. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 am to share memories of My-Lan prior to the memorial service at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at the St. Peter's Anglican Cemetery in Alberton, and a reception will follow, back at the funeral home. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the St. Peter's Anglican Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
