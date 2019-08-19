PHILLIPS, Linda Elizabeth Our peace as a family rests in the knowledge that Linda has fought the good fight, kept her faith and has gone on to her heavenly reward on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hospice House, Fredericton, NB, we know her presence with the Lord has become more valuable than her absence on earth. She was born on October 15, 1963 in Summerside, PEI, the daughter of the late Reuben Arthur Jr. and Shirley (Wier) Chappell. Linda and her husband, served the Lord with Abundant Grace Sanctuary in Tracy, she was the church secretary and treasurer for 30 plus years, a job she loved. Linda’s ultimate pride was in her family, she enjoyed the accomplishments of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren and was both determined and joyful to having lived to welcome her new grandson, Nash. Linda enjoyed cooking and blessing others with the fruits of her labour. She was an avid reader, knitter, liked her swimming pool and delighted in doing administration work. She is greatly loved by her husband, Keith Phillips of Tracy, NB; her children, Angela Long (Tim) and their children, Maxwell, Spencer and Elaina; son, David Phillips (Jennifer) and their son, infant Nash; siblings, Glenda Chappell, Jean Folland (Paul), Sylvia Doiron (Leon) and Michael; especially loved by her mother in law, Joan Phillips (the Late Rev. David Phillips); step mother, Thelma Chappell; brothers and sisters in law, Michael “Mike” Phillips (Shelly), Susan Matheson (Sterling), Jennifer MacAusland (late Geoff) and Sarah Kane (Danny); adored by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father in law; grandparents; several aunts and uncles. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care and compassion given to Linda and her family at Hospice House, that debt can never be repaid for the level of professionalism and love that was felt. Visitation will take place at Abundant Grace Sanctuary, Tracy, NB on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. The Funeral Service will take place at the church on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 pm with Rev. Paul Legere officiating. Interment will take place in Tracy United Baptist Cemetery. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to Hospice House Fredericton or the Abundant Grace Sanctuary. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Professional Care of Sunbury Funeral Home, Central Blissville, NB (368-2413). Personal condolences may be offered through sunburyfuneralhome.com
