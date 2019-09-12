MACLEOD, Norman Davis It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2019 of Norman Davis MacLeod of Hampton, age 86 years. Devoted husband of Roma (nee Sherren). Born in Long Creek on February 13, 1933. He was the son of George and Mary (MacLean) MacLeod. Beloved father of Carrie St. Jean (Richard), Lorne, Norma Lee MacDonald (Iain), Ashley (Shane Arbing), Andrew (Jill) MacLeod and David (Adriana) MacLeod. Cherished grandfather to Craig (Choi), Connor, Cole (Star), Matthew, Jordan, David Iain, Sarah, Grayson, Drew and Maria Julia. Survived by siblings Ivan, Eileen and Bessie. Predeceased by sisters Edie, Verna and Rose and brothers Lorne, Garfield, Alfred and Sterling. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Celebration of Life service in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1 pm. Interment in Argyle Shore Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Argyle Shore Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
