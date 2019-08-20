BAMBRICK, Gerard Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Gerard Bambrick of Hunter River, age 56 years. Beloved husband of Melanie Melanson and Daddy to his fur babies, his dog Mylo and his cat Elvis. Dear son of Betty (nee McInnis) & Francis Bambrick; bestest brother ever of Donna (Gordon) Keizer and Juanita (Jeff Knight) Bambrick; dear uncle of Samantha Bambrick, Justin Bambrick and Emilee Keizer; fondly remembered by father & mother-in-law Terry & Helen Melanson; sister-in-law Michelle (Lloyd) Himmelman and niece, Tanner Himmelman. He was predeceased by his sister Anita Bambrick; grandparents Ernie & Josie Bambrick and Loretta and Joe McInnis, and his fur babies Sisko and Millie. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment later. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
