PAYNTER, Gary Leigh Peacefully at his home in Stanhope, PEI on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 of Gary Leigh Paynter, age 72. Loving and devoted husband to Doreen (nee Robertson). Dear father to Cynthia and Cheryl (Steve Gamester). Cherished stepfather to Wade Yeo, Cheryl Hammill (Peter), and Norma Yeo. Proud grandfather to Cassandra, Zachery, Grace, Joshua and Ezra. Predeceased by his parents; Arthur and Joyce Paynter (nee Andrews). Survived by his sister, Sandra Gauthier (Rendle) and brothers Robbie (Isabel) and Derrick (Jean) and nieces and nephews. Gary loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing trips with his buddies in Nova Scotia and PEI. He was devoted to his profession as a CFIA inspector and was actively involved in his union. He was a volunteer fire fighter and counselor for the Community of Sherwood for many years. He was an active member of the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club and the Mount Zion Lodge No 12. Gary loved following the politics of Charlottetown and PEI as a whole. There is nothing Gary would not do for his family, friends and strangers alike. He always put others’ needs before his own; one of his greatest attributes, and always saw the best in others. He was a great story teller and had an uncanny way of making everyone around him feel listened to and appreciated- he was a wise and gentle soul. He cared deeply about his community and his neighbors within it. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by family request. Funeral to be held at Park Royal United Church, 11 Christie Dr., Parkdale, on Saturday, August 31 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
