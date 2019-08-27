Charlie Grant

GRANT, James Charles "Charlie" The death occurred at the King’s County Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019 of James Charles “Charlie” Grant of Orwell Cove, aged 83 years. Brother of Robert (Jeannette), Richard, Thomas (Maria), Audrey (Barry) MacPherson, Janet (Austin) Hounsell. Predeceased by brothers John (Lois), Joseph, and sisters Annie (Leo) Mooney, Sister Pauline, CSM, Rita (Vincent) Naddy, and brother-in-law John Simpson. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday from St. Michael’s Church, Iona with funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in the church cemetery, If so desired memorial contributions to St. Michael’s Cemetery Fund, King’s County Memorial Hospital memorial fund, or Perrin’s Marina Villa residence activity fund would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jenkins Funeral Home, Millview.