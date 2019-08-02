Marsh, B. Helen

At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 of B. Helen Marsh of Kensington aged 79 years. Born in Mount Tryon, February 28, 1940, daughter of the late Martin and Gertrude (Arsenault) Warren. Wife of Glen Marsh. Mother of Martin (Claudette) Longuepee, Lauretta Bertrand (nee Longuepee) and J.P. Longuepee. Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and Great-Grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. Step-Mother of David (Joanne) Marsh, Sheila (Paul) Stevenson, Blair (April) Marsh and Catherine (Richard) Blacquiere. Sister of Dorothy Baker, Wally (Mary Anne) Warren, Martina Hamlin, Earl (Sue) Warren, Darlene Trumper, Victor (Pat) Warren, Beverly (Bob) Warren and Gary (Rose) Warren. Sister-in-law of Barb, Colleen, Sue and Linda. Predeceased by her husband Vernon MacLean and brothers and sisters John (Grace), Eleanor (Morris) Reid, Albert (Audrey), Eddie, Preston, Eldred, Dennis and Gayle Warren and brothers-in-law Roger Hamlin and Fred Trumper. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Monday, August 5, from 6:30-9 pm. Funeral mass Tuesday, at the Church of the Holy Family Kensington at 10:30 a.m. Members of St. Mary’s Holy Family CWL will hold a prayer service at the funeral home Monday at 6 p.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. “A reception will follow in the Murray Christian Centre of the Kensington United Church”. If so desired contributions may be made to Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. www.davisonfh.com
