MACDONALD, Bernadette On September 3, 2019, amidst story, song, prayer, laughter, and tears, Bernadette Macdonald, of Cardigan, in her 90th year, passed into new life. Wife of the late John S. Macdonald, she was dearly loved by her five children and their partners: Carol Gabanna and David Chanasyk, Barbara Macdonald-Sullivan and Peter Sullivan, Clare and Peter Waddell, Anne Marie Macdonald and Kevin Roach, and Dr. John and Nancy Macdonald. Bernadette was adored "Gram" to thirteen grandchildren: Stephen Gabanna; Anna Sullivan (Scott Rhodenizer) and Conall Sullivan; Laura (Mackenzie Niedzwiecki), Margaret (John Howland), Charles, and Ian (Rachel Creamer) Waddell; Emily and Martha Macdonald-Roach; and Ciann, Elena, Andrew and Sophie Macdonald; and the proud great grandmother of Madeleine Niedzwiecki and Kinsley Rhodenizer. Bernadette is survived by her sister, Eileen MacKenzie, her brother-in-law Ernie Macdonald (Marie), and her sisters-in-law Edna Macdonald and Cathy Macdonald. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Macdonald of Little Pond; by her brothers John Macdonald (Mae), Frank MacDonald (Ellen), Bernard Macdonald (Madelyn), Norbert Mcdonald (Pat), and Bedford Macdonald; by her sisters Kathleen Kelly (Fred), Sr. Carmel Macdonald CSM, and Rosalie Jay (Giles); and by her brothers and sisters in-law Ronan Macdonald (Mary), Kent Macdonald (Mary), Jean Macdonald, Fr. Clare Macdonald, Fr. Andrew Macdonald, and Frank Macdonald. Farewell to this lifelong teacher, woman of great faith, lover of books, baker extraordinaire, amazing storyteller, collector of friends of all ages, beloved wife, wise and loving mother, and REALLY fun grandmother. So many are grateful for her presence in their lives. She will be missed. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. The funeral service will take place Friday, September 6, at 11:00 am from All Saints Catholic Church, Cardigan. Interment in All Saints Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to All Saints Parish Cemetery, or the Bedford MacDonald House would be greatly accepted.
