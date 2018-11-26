The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 of Judy Ferne Stewart (nee Rogers) of Kinkora, P.E.I., aged 72 years. Judy was the daughter of the late Leighen and Marion Rogers. Beloved wife of Bruce Stewart and loving mother of Michelle Stewart, Arthur (Lora) Stewart and her special fur baby Melvin. Survived by her brothers and sisters Arthur (Jessie) Rogers, Faye (late Peter) Malone, Roy (Dianna) Rogers, Florence (Lester) Stewart, Carol MacFarlane (late Arnold), brothers in-law Lucien Duffenais and Justin McCourt, many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Arnold, Wilfred (Ruby), Gordon and Barry Rogers, sisters Vera (Everett) Mayhew, Shirley Duffenais, Velda McCourt, grandson Joey Reeves and her mother and father in-law Cecil and Binie Stewart. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Wednesday, November 28th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment to take place in the Lower Bedeque United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations in Judy’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 5 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
