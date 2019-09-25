PRAUGHT, Blair James The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 of Blair James Praught of Summerside and formerly of Charlottetown, P.E.I., aged 69 years. Blair was born in Summerside to his late parents, John “Jack” and Edith (nee Birch) Praught. Survived by his children Jeff (Linda) Praught and Kim Praught (Gary Young) and their mother Heather Brown. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Cynthia, Jessica, Sophie and Christopher. Survived by his sisters Judy (Wyman) Enman of North Enmore, Joanie Praught of Summerside, Barb (Rob) Richard of Summerside, Brenda (Kent) Biggar of Tyne Valley, sister-in-law Debbie Praught (David Linkletter) of Summerside, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Besides his parents, Blair was predeceased by his brother Jackie Praught. Blair was raised in Grand River and later moved to Charlottetown where he was a taxi driver. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Thursday, September 26th then to St. Patrick’s Church, Grand River for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery at a later date. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Memorial donations in Blair’s memory to St. Patrick’s Church Building Fund or to St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
