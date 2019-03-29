It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the death of Ruby Toombs (nee Adams), on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Andrews of Stratford, age 93, formerly of Mayfield. She was the beloved wife of the late John Toombs. Ruby was the loving mother of Carl (Marlene), Merton (Theresa), and Lori (Barry Gallant); and grandmother of Josh (Courtney), Daniel, Chandler, Chloe and Mark. She is survived by her son-in-law, Tom Killorn; sisters-in-law, Denise Adams, Jean Adams and Natalie Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby was predeceased by her parents, Amos and Edna (Stewart) Adams; parents-in-law, Lewis and Ethel (Carew) Toombs; daughter, Brenda, ; brothers and sister, Florena (Herb) Moore, Stewart, Louis, Walter, Clarence, Keith (Catherine), Clayton, Bloyce (Phyllis) and Robert; and sister-in-law, Cora (Reg)Simpson Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Queen’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Cavendish Community Cemetery following the service. If so desired, donations to the Cavendish Community Cemetery or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Pepe la ... what?
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
- MacAulay injures leg during tour of submarine
- Family endorses value of special needs assistants
Commented