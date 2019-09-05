BARKHOUSE, Nora Ann (Nee Murray) The family of Nora Ann Barkhouse (nee Murray), age 82, of Chester Nova Scotia, is very sad to announce her peaceful passing on August 23, 2019 at the South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater Nova Scotia, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Albany PEI, March 13, 1937, mother, grandmother, friend and community volunteer, and she will be deeply missed. Nora was born in Albany PEI, and raised her family in Chester, N.S. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in Chester and she was very active in church activities. She was the inaugural President of the Church Guild founded June 22, 1969 which celebrated its fiftieth anniversary this year. The Guild played a role in the founding of the Lighthouse Food Bank. Nora was a long-serving catechism teacher and she developed many lifelong friendships with her students. She loved to walk everywhere, and was kind to all living things, especially cats and dogs. Nora was an inspiring traditional cook. She was passionate about harness racing, politics, needlework, and gardening, especially her cosmos flowers and vegetables, and enjoyed music from Bach to fiddling. She had a graceful personal style, and liked to explore the shops of Halifax with her granddaughters. Nora is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Jim; daughter Lana Beth Barkhouse (Andrew Trivett), Stratford, PEI, and son Ralph (Camilla), Smithers, BC; grandchildren Emma Trivett (Laing Croll), Dundee, Scotland; Martha Trivett, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Simon Trivett, Cupertino, California; Alistair Barkhouse, Telkwa, BC, Clara Barkhouse and Liam Barkhouse, Pouce Coupe, BC. Also surviving is sister Corona Murphy, Summerside, PEI, brothers Arde (Irma), Summerside, PEI, Garth (Heather), Albany, PEI, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Aside from her parents she was predeceased by her sister Mary Margaret "Marie" and brothers George and Aeneas. Funeral mass will be Saturday,11am, September 7th at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Chester. Reception to follow at Tuck Hall, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Regent Street. Private interment will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis Funeral Home, Chester. The family thanks Dr. Isabella Dobek, EHS and the staff of the South Shore Regional Hospital, particularly Dr. Anne Chaisson, for her special care of Nora. Memorial donations may be made to the Health Services Foundation of the South Shore, Box 492, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2X6 or to any animal shelter of your choice.
