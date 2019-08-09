MACDONALD, Roger J. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 of Roger J. MacDonald of Morell age 78 years. Born in Bristol, PEI. he was the son of the late John and Hilda MacDonald. Father of James "Jimmy" MacDonald and Lynn Turner. Father-in-law of Brenda Byrne. Grandfather of Chancey, Jessey and Daisey MacDonald, and great grandfather of Audrey, Kate, and Kayden. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family being predeceased by his siblings Mary A., Eleanor, Mary, Agusta, Doris, Rita, Roddy, Vincent, Henry, Leonard and Chester. Resting at the Hennnessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment of cremated remains will take place later in St. Andrew’s Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI Division).On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
