Trainor, Mary Alice

The death occurred peacefully at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 of Mary Alice (nee McCabe) Trainor of Summerside, aged 83 years. Mary was born in North Carleton, P.E.I. to the late Eugene and Marie (nee McCarville) McCabe. Beloved wife of Louis Trainor and loving mother of Sheila of Summerside, St. Clair, George (Marg), and Dorinda all of Medicine Hat, AB. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Trevor of Medicine Hat, AB. and Jillian of Alberton. Survived by her sister Phyllis Koughan of Charlottetown, brother-in-law Aeneas Trainor of Charlottetown and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Gregory Trainor and daughter Eunice Trainor, sisters Theresa Trainor and Eunice Savidant, brothers Austin and Ivan McCabe and brother-in-law Elmer Koughan. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, August 5th, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in St. Ann’s Church Cemetery, Hope River. Memorial donations in Mary’s memory to Canadian Diabetes Society or St. Ann’s Church Cemetery would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
